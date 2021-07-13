Ryanair Adds Knock-Bergamo Route to Winter Schedule

Ryanair today (13 July) announced a new winter service connecting Knock Airport and Milan Bergamo. The route will be served twice-weekly, every Thursday and Sunday throughout the winter season.

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness, said: “As vaccination rollout programmes continue in the coming months and Europe’s international travel rebounds, we are delighted to announce a new Knock route to Milan Bergamo, operating twice weekly from November as part of Ryanair’s Irish Winter ‘21 schedule. Knock consumers can now look forward to exploring the wonders of Italy’s fashion capital, or choose from 8 other UK or Spanish routes available from Knock this winter.”

Welcoming the news, Joe Gilmore, Managing Director, Ireland West Airport commented: “The airport are delighted to welcome a new winter service to Milan with Ryanair, which will provide the People of the West and North West of Ireland with our first winter European city break destination, which I have no doubt will be very popular following the resumption of non-essential travel from Monday 19th July – particularly amongst the weekend break seekers and the skiing community. We thank Ryanair for their continued unwavering support for the airport in expanding their route network during what continues to be a most challenging period”.