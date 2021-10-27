Ryanair adds electric handling to major European airports

Ryanair has launched electric handling at eleven European airports.

Electric equipment used at Alicante, Barcelona, Madrid, Malaga, Mallorca, Seville, Santiago, Valencia, Amsterdam Schipol, Gothenburg-Landvetter and Oslo Airports will now be carried out carbon emission-free.

Typical use of electrical equipment includes the baggage tractor, belt loader, passenger steps and electric ground power in the airport.

Ryanair has invested €7.3m into e-Quipment, enabling the airline to offer zero-emission turnarounds. This leads to emission savings of 1,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

Ryanair’s Director of Sustainability, Thomas Fowler, said: “We are delighted to announce this industry-leading green initiative which represents Ryanair’s commitment to reducing its emissions. The launch of electric handling at 11 of our European airports is a major step in Ryanair’s pathway to net zero emissions by 2050.”

“We can now offer zero-emissions turnarounds at each of those 11 locations when previously, a standard turnaround could emit up to 52kg of CO2.”