Ryanair adds eight new routes from Edinburgh for summer 2022

Ryanair is adding eight destinations to its network from Edinburgh Airport this summer.

The airline is launching routes to Madrid, Santiago, Bari, Nimes, Palermo (Italy) and Paris.

A new route from Cork to Edinburgh is also being launched.

This will bring the number of destinations served up to 65 with 250 flights a week, which is 50 more than pre-pandemic summer 2019.

Two additional aircraft are being deployed to Edinburgh to give a total fleet one ten, half being new Boeing 737 Max types providing 4% more seats.

Ryanair commercial director Jason McGuinness added: “Ryanair’s Edinburgh based fleet will increase to 10 aircraft, five of which will be Boeing 737 8-200 Gamechanger aircraft.”

“This larger fleet will deliver 65 routes in total, including eight new routes to exciting destinations such as Nimes, Marrakesh, and Zadar along with increased frequencies to holiday favourites such as Malaga and Alicante.”, he added.