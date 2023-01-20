Ryanair Adds Dublin-Genoa Route in Latest Boost to Summer 2023 Schedule

Ryanair has announced a further expansion to its growing Ireland-Italy route network. The airline has added a new Dublin-Genoa route that will form part of its summer 2023 schedule.

The route will operate on a twice weekly basis from April.

Ryanair’s Dara Brady, said: “With Easter and Summer ‘23 fast approaching, we are delighted to be bringing even more choice and value to our Irish customers with the addition of this new Genoa route to our Summer ‘23 schedule, offering our customers in Dublin even more choice when planning their long-awaited summer holidays.

Ryanair has launched a limited-time seat sale for early bird customers looking to bag themselves a bargain on their Summer ‘23 holiday with fares from just €29.99 available now on Ryanair.com.