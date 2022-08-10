Ryanair Adds Dublin-Agadir to Winter Route Schedule

Ryanair has added Agadir, in Morocco, to its winter route schedule from Ireland – offering a touch of welcoming North African sun to Irish holidaymakers.

The airline opened a base in Agadir in March, but this will be the first time it has flown from Ireland to there during the winter.

It will begin direct flights from Dublin to Agadir later this year. Ryanair also currently flies from Dublin to Marrakesh.

The marina in Agadir.

Located on Morocco’s southern Atlantic coast, Agadir is renowned for its sandy beaches that stretch over 10km of its coastline.

It is considered Morocco’s most vibrant city, is the perfect location for some winter sun and comes packed with a host of must-see and do activities on land, sea and air.

For the adventurous traveller, head to the Massa Desert for some quad biking or sandboarding – and if you prefer your boards to remain on water, there are amazing surf opportunities waiting at Taghazout Bay.

Taghazout Beach, Agadir.

For a more chilled out experience, float your day away on one of Agadir’s cable cars, travelling at an altitude of 1,700m and soaking up the stunning views of Agadir Bay, the Atlantic Ocean and the city’s promenade beneath your feet.

Follow that with a visit to Morocco’s largest and most impressive Souk, and have your pick of everything from pottery and crafts to rugs, spices and handmade jewellery from the 6,000 stalls.

For some indulgence, visit one of Agadir’s beautiful spa locations. Make sure you try an authentic hammam and there will be no sleep quite like a post-magnesium pool sleep. Agadir strikes the perfect balance of lively meets chill and is the perfect winter sun destination.

