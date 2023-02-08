Ryanair Adds Belfast Route to Edinburgh Summer 2023 Schedule

Ryanair has extended its services in and out of Edinburgh, including a new route to Belfast, as part of its ever-strengthening summer 2023 schedule.

Ryanair’s new summer schedule in the Scottish capital covers 69 routes – of which 6 are new destinations in the form of Belfast, Bournemouth, Cornwall, London Stansted, Rhodes and Venice – and increased frequencies on more than 30 routes.

In all, the expansion – which equates to an investment of $100m – will see Ryanair base one new aircraft in Edinburgh, bringing its total of planes there to 11; and create more than 30 new jobs for pilots and cabin crew.

Kate Sherry, Aviation Director at Edinburgh Airport, said: “With six fantastic new routes, and increased frequency to many of Europe’s most popular destinations, the arrival of Ryanair’s summer schedule for ’23 is great news for our passengers – as is the introduction of the new cleaner, quieter Boeing 737 Gamechanger aircraft for many of these flights.

“It is always our aim to offer as much choice as possible from Edinburgh and the announcement of this schedule comes as we continue to build towards a strong summer season at the airport.

“This investment, which will also see an additional Ryanair aircraft based at EDI, is a real show of faith in the market – illustrating the growing demand for travel we’re seeing at Edinburgh.”

Ryanair also used the news to reiterate its call for the full removal of the UK’s air passenger duty (APD) tax on airlines.

“If we are to continue to grow and to drive recovery and connectivity to the UK, Prime Minister Sunak must immediately scrap APD in full for all travel (not just domestic travel) and provide incentives for airlines like Ryanair to stimulate growth and recovery for the UK and its regions,” said Ryanair’s Dara Brady.