Ryanair adds 6,000 seats for Six Nations

Ryanair has today (14 December) added an additional 6,000 seats for Six Nations supporters travelling to the 2022 Championship matches.
In view of the growing demand for travel to England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France and Italy throughout the tournament, Ryanair has upped its seat availability between 4 February to 20 March 2022 for a total of 30,000 seats across all matches.
RYANAIR’S 6 NATIONS RUGBY EXTRAS
Ireland v Wales, Saturday 5th February
|4th February
|Cardiff – Dublin
|08:30am, 14:30pm, 21:25pm
|5th February
|Dublin – Cardiff
|20:00pm
|6th February
|Dublin – Cardiff
|11:25am, 13:50pm
France v Ireland, Saturday 12th February
|11th February
|Dublin to Paris Beauvais
|12:00pm
|12th February
|Dublin to Paris Beauvais
|07:10am
|13th February
|Paris Beauvais to Dublin
|16:00pm
Italy v England, Sunday 13th February
|11th February
|London Stansted to Ciampino
|08:55am
|11th February
|Manchester to Ciampino
|12:45pm
|12th February
|London Stansted to Fiumicino
|16:35pm
|13th February
|London Stansted to Ciampino
|06:35am
|14th February
|Ciampino to London Stansted
|11:15am
|14th February
|Fiumicino to London Stansted
|15:10pm
Scotland v France, Saturday 26th February
|25th February
|Paris Beauvais to Edinburgh
|10:05am
|27th February
|Edinburgh to Paris Beauvais
|18:40pm
Italy v Scotland, Saturday 12th March
|11th March
|Edinburgh to Ciampino
|09:20am, 16:55pm
|13th March
|Ciampino to Edinburgh
|11:50am
|13th March
|Fiumicino to Edinburgh
|16:55pm
Ireland v Scotland, Saturday 19th March
|18th March
|Edinburgh to Dublin
|13:30pm, 22:35pm
|18th March
|Glasgow to Dublin
|22:00pm, 23:00pm
|19th March
|Edinburgh to Dublin
|10:30am
|19th March
|Glasgow to Dublin
|07:25am
|19th March
|Dublin to Edinburgh
|22:15pm
|19th March
|Dublin to Glasgow
|22:05pm
|20th March
|Dublin to Edinburgh
|13:40pm, 14:35pm
|20th March
|Dublin to Glasgow
|17:35pm, 22:00pm