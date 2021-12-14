HomeNewsRyanair adds 6,000 seats for Six Nations
News

Ryanair adds 6,000 seats for Six Nations

By Fionn Davenport
0
10

Ryanair has today (14 December) added an additional 6,000 seats for Six Nations supporters travelling to the 2022 Championship matches.

In view of the growing demand for travel to England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France and Italy throughout the tournament, Ryanair has upped its seat availability between 4 February to 20 March 2022 for a total of 30,000 seats across all matches.

RYANAIR’S 6 NATIONS RUGBY EXTRAS 

Ireland v Wales, Saturday 5th February

4th FebruaryCardiff – Dublin 08:30am, 14:30pm, 21:25pm
5th FebruaryDublin – Cardiff 20:00pm
6th FebruaryDublin – Cardiff 11:25am, 13:50pm

France v Ireland, Saturday 12th February

11th FebruaryDublin to Paris Beauvais12:00pm 
12th FebruaryDublin to Paris Beauvais07:10am 
13th FebruaryParis Beauvais to Dublin16:00pm 

Italy v England, Sunday 13th February

11th FebruaryLondon Stansted to Ciampino08:55am 
11th FebruaryManchester to Ciampino12:45pm 
12th FebruaryLondon Stansted to Fiumicino16:35pm 
13th FebruaryLondon Stansted to Ciampino06:35am 
14th FebruaryCiampino to London Stansted11:15am 
14th FebruaryFiumicino to London Stansted15:10pm 

Scotland v France, Saturday 26th February

25th FebruaryParis Beauvais to Edinburgh10:05am 
27th FebruaryEdinburgh to Paris Beauvais18:40pm 

Italy v Scotland, Saturday 12th March

11th MarchEdinburgh to Ciampino09:20am, 16:55pm
13th MarchCiampino to Edinburgh11:50am 
13th MarchFiumicino to Edinburgh16:55pm 

Ireland v Scotland, Saturday 19th March

18th MarchEdinburgh to Dublin13:30pm, 22:35pm
18th MarchGlasgow to Dublin22:00pm, 23:00pm 
19th MarchEdinburgh to Dublin10:30am 
19th MarchGlasgow to Dublin07:25am 
19th MarchDublin to Edinburgh22:15pm 
19th MarchDublin to Glasgow22:05pm 
20th MarchDublin to Edinburgh13:40pm, 14:35pm 
20th MarchDublin to Glasgow17:35pm, 22:00pm
Fionn Davenport
