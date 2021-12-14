Ryanair adds 6,000 seats for Six Nations

Ryanair has today (14 December) added an additional 6,000 seats for Six Nations supporters travelling to the 2022 Championship matches.

In view of the growing demand for travel to England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France and Italy throughout the tournament, Ryanair has upped its seat availability between 4 February to 20 March 2022 for a total of 30,000 seats across all matches.

RYANAIR’S 6 NATIONS RUGBY EXTRAS

Ireland v Wales, Saturday 5th February

4th February Cardiff – Dublin 08:30am, 14:30pm, 21:25pm 5th February Dublin – Cardiff 20:00pm 6th February Dublin – Cardiff 11:25am, 13:50pm

France v Ireland, Saturday 12th February

11th February Dublin to Paris Beauvais 12:00pm 12th February Dublin to Paris Beauvais 07:10am 13th February Paris Beauvais to Dublin 16:00pm

Italy v England, Sunday 13th February

11th February London Stansted to Ciampino 08:55am 11th February Manchester to Ciampino 12:45pm 12th February London Stansted to Fiumicino 16:35pm 13th February London Stansted to Ciampino 06:35am 14th February Ciampino to London Stansted 11:15am 14th February Fiumicino to London Stansted 15:10pm

Scotland v France, Saturday 26th February

25th February Paris Beauvais to Edinburgh 10:05am 27th February Edinburgh to Paris Beauvais 18:40pm

Italy v Scotland, Saturday 12th March

11th March Edinburgh to Ciampino 09:20am, 16:55pm 13th March Ciampino to Edinburgh 11:50am 13th March Fiumicino to Edinburgh 16:55pm

Ireland v Scotland, Saturday 19th March