Ryanair Adds 175,000 Extra Seats to Portugal from UK

Ryanair has reacted swiftly to the UK putting Portugal on its green list and has added 175,000 seats to its services from May 17. Portugal was the only major holiday destination to make it onto the green list.

The budget airline is adding 16 more flights a week to Faro from Stansted and 12 more from Manchester. There will also be additional flights to Faro from a number of English cities as well as flights to Lisbon and Porto.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Dara Brady, said: “We are very pleased to announce 175,000 extra seats to Portugal on the back of the UK’s green list. With quarantine-free travel now permitted to the likes of Faro, Lisbon and Porto, even more flights have been added to our UK schedule in order to meet the demand from our customers.

The UK Summer 2021 schedule comprises 480 destinations, having recently launched 26 new routes and with more to be added as restrictions relax throughout Europe over the summer months. UK families can book a well-earned summer holiday safe in the knowledge that if their plans change, they can move their travel dates up to two times with a zero-change fee up until the end of October 2021.

Full List of Additional Flights (weekly)

Stansted

Faro 17 (+16)

Lisbon 14 (+11)

Porto 14 (+11)

Manchester

Faro 14 (+12)

Lisbon 4 (+4)

Porto 3 (+3)

Birmingham

Faro 3 (+3)

Leeds

Faro 3 (+3)

Bournemouth

Faro 3 (+3)

Bristol

Faro 3 (+3)

East Midlands

Faro 3 (+3)

Liverpool

Faro 3 (+3)