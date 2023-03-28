Ryanair Adds 1,500 Seats to Liverpool for Eurovision

Ryanair has added 1,500 extra plane seats for fans looking to travel to Liverpool for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest celebrations.

This year’s Eurovision takes place in the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool from March 9-13, with Wild Youth representing Ireland.

The extra seats cover the 2pm Ryanair Dublin-Liverpool flight on May 9, the 12:05pm Dublin-Liverpool flight on May 12 and the 7:05pm and 9:50pm flights from Liverpool to Dublin.

Ryanair’s Dara Brady, said:

“We’ve had record bookings from Irish fans travelling to Liverpool this year for what is set to be an exciting Eurovision Song Contest 2023. To satisfy huge demand, we have added 4 extra return flights to our Dublin – Liverpool route. We encourage all fans to book their seat on Ryanair.com now to avoid disappointment.”