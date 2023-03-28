SEARCH
HomeNewsRyanair Adds 1,500 Seats to Liverpool for Eurovision
News

Ryanair Adds 1,500 Seats to Liverpool for Eurovision

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
18

Ryanair has added 1,500 extra plane seats for fans looking to travel to Liverpool for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest celebrations.

This year’s Eurovision takes place in the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool from March 9-13, with Wild Youth representing Ireland.

The extra seats cover the 2pm Ryanair Dublin-Liverpool flight on May 9, the 12:05pm Dublin-Liverpool flight on May 12 and the 7:05pm and 9:50pm flights from Liverpool to Dublin.

Ryanair’s Dara Brady, said:

“We’ve had record bookings from Irish fans travelling to Liverpool this year for what is set to be an exciting Eurovision Song Contest 2023. To satisfy huge demand, we have added 4 extra return flights to our Dublin – Liverpool route. We encourage all fans to book their seat on Ryanair.com now to avoid disappointment.”

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Daa Unveils 15-Point Improvement Plan For Dublin Airport Passengers
Next article
US Tour Organisers Arrive in Fermanagh to Experience NI Tourism Destinations

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie