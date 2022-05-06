SEARCH
Ryanair Add 3,000 Extra Seats for Liverpool Fans Heading to the Champions League

By Emer Roche
Ryanair, Europe’s No 1 airline, yesterday (05 May) added over 3,000 extra seats to accommodate Liverpool fans travelling to Paris for this year’s Champions League final against Real Madrid in Stade de France on 28th May.

To support pent up demand, Ryanair have added extra seats departing from Liverpool and Dublin to Paris Beauvais on 27th, 28th and 29th May – where the 2022 winners will be crowned.

RYANAIR’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE EXTRAS

LIVERPOOL / DUBLIN – PARIS
DATEFROMEXTRA FLIGHTS
27 MayLiverpool – Paris4
27 MayDublin – Paris2
28 MayLiverpool – Paris3
28 MayDublin – Paris2
29 MayParis – Liverpool5
29 MayParis – Dublin2

“Liverpool are back in the Champions League final for the 10th time and we’re delighted to add over 3,000 extra seats to accommodate fans as they travel to Paris to watch their team take on Real Madrid. These extra flights will depart from Liverpool and Dublin to Paris Beauvais ahead of the final on 28th May.” said Dara Brady, Ryanair’s Director of Marketing.

