SEARCH
HomeNewsRyanair 24hr Summer Flash Sale, Including Fares to Malta Ends at Midnight 
News

Ryanair 24hr Summer Flash Sale, Including Fares to Malta Ends at Midnight 

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
4

Ryanair have slashed prices on June flights to several popular 2022 holiday destinations including Malta, Gran Canaria and Amsterdam.

Flights will operate from Cork, Dublin, Knock & Shannon from €19.99.

”We have put together a list of the top summer ‘22 hotspots, including Malta, Gran Canaria & Amsterdam to make sure you get the best of your summer getaway. Book flights from as little as €19.99 on the Ryanair website until midnight tonight (May 24th),” said Dara Brady, Director of Marketing for Ryanair.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
As a freelance writer and editor, Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also have a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleCirium Data Reveals a 1100% Spike in Liverpool to Paris Flights Ahead of Champions League Final
Next articleNew York’s Acclaimed City Tour Meets Broadway is Back Wowing Audiences

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie