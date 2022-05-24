Ryanair 24hr Summer Flash Sale, Including Fares to Malta Ends at Midnight 

Ryanair have slashed prices on June flights to several popular 2022 holiday destinations including Malta, Gran Canaria and Amsterdam.
Flights will operate from Cork, Dublin, Knock & Shannon from €19.99.
”We have put together a list of the top summer ‘22 hotspots, including Malta, Gran Canaria & Amsterdam to make sure you get the best of your summer getaway. Book flights from as little as €19.99 on the Ryanair website until midnight tonight (May 24th),” said Dara Brady, Director of Marketing for Ryanair.