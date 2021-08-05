Ruby Hotels Opens First Property In Cologne

Ruby Hotels has launched its 11th hotel, Ruby Ella. This property is the brand’s first hotel in Cologne. Set in the former downtown area of the Capitol, the hotel has 186 rooms spread over six floors, all in keeping with the brand’s ethos of affordable luxury.

The concept

Situated in the city center on the Hohenzollernring and in the immediate vicinity of the Belgischen Viertel, the hotel is in a prime spot for the city’s nightlife. And that carries on inside the hotel – as in all Ruby Hotels, the Ruby Ella Bar is open 24 hours a day for both Cologne locals and residents. As the hotel is set within an area once rich in TV studios, the theme carries on within the interior, with a talk show style stage, vintage furniture and props from cult late-night shows from the 90s.

“Lean Luxury”

The hotel and rooms follow Ruby’s Lean Luxury philosophy: a location in the heart of the city, top design and high-quality amenities with the essentials, at an an affordable price point that dispenses with non-essentials.

Michael Struck, CEO and founder of Ruby Hotels, says:

“Following the example of modern luxury yachts, we accommodate our luxury in a relatively small area and simply leave out non-essentials. We also organize ourselves with the help of our own technical solutions in a completely different way than is usual in the industry. We plan and build more modularly, centralize more strongly and automate consistently behind the scenes. This helps us to make a luxurious and unique hotel experience affordable for our guests,” says Struck, explaining the company’s approach.

Nightly rates at Ruby Ella start from €89 including breakfast.