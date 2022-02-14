Royal Carribbean group certified as a Pride365 company

Royal Caribbean has been certified as a Pride365 company.

Pride 365 recognises businesses as a year-long supporters of the LGBT+ community.

Royal Caribbean has pledged to actively play a part in continuously driving greater inclusion in the workplace and communities we serve. Going beyond that, the aim is to establish conditions and drive the behaviours that create equity for the LGBT+ community.

Ben Bouldin, Vice President EMEA, Royal Caribbean International comments, “As a holiday provider, our aim is to put a smile on our guest’s face 365 days a tear. We are committed to cultivating a trusting environment where all ideas are welcomed and where employees feel comfortable and empowered to have meaningful discussions – a place where they know they belong”.

Jack Mizel, CEO of Pride 365, said We welcome Royal Caribbean and congratulate the cruise line for their achievements to date working to advance inclusion in the workplace.

The group has been operating for more than 50 years and will launch welcome its largest ship, Wonder of the Seas, later this year.