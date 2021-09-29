Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas To Set Sail to Singapore in 2022

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship will begin sailing to Singapore in 2022.

The Spectrum of the Seas will operate three- to nine-night itineraries, from October 21 next year.

The ship was originally designed for the Asian cruise market and has been not offered any cruises since early 2020. All passengers boarding must the fully vaccinated.

Singapore was the first place that Royal Caribbean International restarted sailing during the global cruise shutdown, and it remains a focus for the Asian cruise market as the rest of the region struggles to reopen.

Angie Stephen, Vice President, Singapore, Royal Caribbean International explains the decision.

”We are thrilled to introduce a whole spectrum of new adventures with Spectrum of the Seas, which features groundbreaking escapades exclusively designed for the Asian market. Since restarting, there has been a surge in repeat cruisers, as well as a significant number of new to cruise guests, and look forward to bringing the best of the Royal Caribbean experience to our guests”.

Currently, Spectrum is scheduled to begin service in Hong Kong next month.