Royal Caribbean’s new sales incentives

Today (16 December), Royal Caribbean International launched new sales incentives to kick off its key annual sales period.

The sales campaign predominately focuses on driving bookings made on the cruise line’s eight ships that will be sailing breath-taking itineraries in Europe in summer 2022.

Guests can benefit from reduced booking deposits, excellent value flights to the Mediterranean and lower deluxe drinks package costs. In addition, the campaign sees the launch of the brand’s biggest ever trade facing competition where partners can win a place onboard Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, Wonder of the Seas.

Royal Caribbean’s 2022-23 Wave Incentives

Flights to the Mediterranean from €149pp per person for bookings made from 16 th December to 31 st January

per person for bookings made from 16 December to 31 January Go all-inclusive with Deluxe Drinks for just €46 per person per day on all 2022 sailings in Europe. Available for all bookings made from 16 December to 28 February.

per person per day on all 2022 sailings in Europe. Available for all bookings made from 16 December to 28 February. ‘Get Me On Wonder’ competition launches on 16 December. Travel partners can earn points for logging their bookings through Club Rewards, social sharing and completing online training modules. The top of the leader board will win one of 600 staterooms on board Wonder of the Seas’ first two, 2-night European sailings in early May 2022.

competition launches on 16 December. Travel partners can earn points for logging their bookings through Club Rewards, social sharing and completing online training modules. The top of the leader board will win one of 600 staterooms on board Wonder of the Seas’ first two, 2-night European sailings in early May 2022. Royal Flush: offering the protection and reassurance to the consumer, while providing agents the opportunity to earn even more from booking everything in one place – cruise, flights and transfers – all of which will also benefit from Royal Caribbean’s ATOL protected cover.

Stuart Byron, Sales Director UK, Ireland & Spain, Royal Caribbean International comments: “In spite of everything that’s come our way, we have still delivered unforgettable holidays around the world in 2021 – in fact, over a million guests have now sailed with us since the end of 2020.

“We kicked off our new global television marketing campaign, ‘Rise to the Vacation’, earlier this quarter to stimulate the market early. This, paired with the success of our European return to service this year, has given us the confidence to follow with bumper turn of year deals that include some of our best ever sales incentives.”

Wonder of the Seas

The highly anticipated Wonder of the Seas is set to sail from Barcelona and Rome for its first summer season starting May 2022.

Guests of all ages have a new wave of possibilities across Wonder’s eight distinct neighbourhoods, an Oasis Class first, that include all-new features such as the Suite Neighbourhood, a cantilevered pool bar named The Vue, and Wonder Playscape – an interactive, open-air kids’ play area with awe-inspiring views. With returning favourites also on deck, like The Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; Central Park, filled with real plants from end to end; and the vibrant Caribbean-inspired pool deck experience, the innovative, new ship will offer 7-night Mediterranean sailings to France, Spain and Italy.

Having launched this year, Odyssey of the Seas will be sailing in Europe for the first time, sailing a mix of itineraries of varying lengths and even offering overnight stays in select ports. Setting sail from Rome, this state-of-the-art ship includes Royal Caribbean’s signature SeaPlex, the largest indoor activity space at sea, Ripcord by iFly, the skydiving simulator and much, much more. Over the summer season Odyssey will be calling at Greece and the Greek Islands, Cyprus, Italy, Turkey and Israel.

Offering the ultimate holiday for guests of all ages, Anthem of the Seas will be offering the ultimate summer holiday from our UK guests’ doorstep. Anthem will sail from Southampton with a range of itineraries that take in the stunning natural beauty of the Norwegian Fjords and the sunny, vibrant coastlines of Canary Islands.

