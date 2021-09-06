Royal Caribbean’s New Agent Incentive

Royal Caribbean International is celebrating travel partners across Europe and their commitment to the cruise line with a new promotion to celebrate a global return to sailing.

The Instant Booking Bonus will instantly give travel partners up to $200* for all new, fully deposited bookings throughout the month of September made on sailings departing in 2022.

Alongside this Royal Caribbean is incentivizing consumers to redeem their Future Cruise Certificates (FCCs) with $100 On Board Spend (OBS) per booking. These booking bonuses are in addition to earned base commissions.

“It’s been an undeniably difficult time for the travel sector, but we are seeing more and more people booking holidays as the months progress,” said Ben Bouldin, vice president of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Royal Caribbean International.

“Cruising is back – and while our fleet steadily continues returning to service, this is just one of the ways we can show our valued trade partners how important they are to our business and thank them for being by our side as we make our global comeback.”

The Instant Booking Bonus is one of the many things Royal Caribbean has launched to assist travel partners during this unprecedented time, and more incentives can be expected over the coming months. More information on the Instant Booking Bonus and other promotions and activities can be found at https://www.myclubroyal.co.uk/