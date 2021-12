Royal Caribbean’s Christmas offers

Royal Caribbean International is offering up to €300 off per stateroom and up to €150 onboard spend on all 2022 cruises booked between today (9 December) and 13 December.

Up to €300 Savings

Booking Window: 9 December 2021 to 13 December 2021

Sailing Window: All sailings departing on or after 9 January 2022

Offer details: Up to £240/€300 instant savings

2022 Onboard Credit

Booking Window: 1 December 2021 to 15 December 2021

Sailing Window: Select sailings departing from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022

Offer details: Up to $150 USD Onboard Credit