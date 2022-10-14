SEARCH
HomeNewsRoyal Caribbean to Open World's First 'Zero Energy' Cruise Terminal
News

Royal Caribbean to Open World’s First ‘Zero Energy’ Cruise Terminal

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
4

Royal Caribbean is to open the world’s first zero-energy cruise terminal.

This means the cruise giant’s new US terminal – at the Port of Galveston in Texas – will generate all of its energy from on-site solar panels. It will be the first terminal of its kind anywhere in the world and lays down a significant marker for the cruise industry to tackle climate change.

The Galveston terminal is due to open on November 9.

“We are focused on innovating across all aspects of our company, especially in our work to advance sustainability in the communities we visit,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group.

“We deeply value both the oceans we sail and the communities we visit and operate in, and the modern design and development features at our terminal in Galveston will work in service of both.”

Royal Caribbean will base its Oasis Class line – comprising the world’s largest cruise ships – at the new $125m terminal.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous articleAir Canada Expands Services into Europe

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie