Royal Caribbean takes delivery of Wonder of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International took delivery of Wonder of the Seas, the newest ship in its fleet.

Wonder will make its official debut in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 4, to begin sailing 7-night cruises to the Caribbean. It will then head to Barcelona, Spain; and Rome to offer summer adventures in the Mediterranean.

A traditional flag-changing ceremony took place in Marseille, France, with shipyard partner Chantiers de l’Atlantique. Welcoming Wonder to the Royal Caribbean family was Royal Caribbean Group Chairman Richard Fain, Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley, and Laurent Castaing, General Manager, Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Saint-Nazaire, France.

Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group, said

“Wonder of the Seas will energize cruising in a bolder and bigger way. Adding this ship to our already best-in-class fleet elevates the company is continuing to lead the industry with new features and innovation. This is one more way that we’re delivering world-class and memorable vacations, responsibly, to guests around the world.”