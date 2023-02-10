Royal Caribbean Shares the Love with Agents Ahead of Valentine’s Day



Royal Caribbean International is sharing the love ahead of Valentine’s Day with a new ‘Rewards Accelerator’ incentive for agents on all new bookings made for 2023 Europe sailings between 10th – 24th February.

Any trade partners in the UK and Ireland who claim a booking via the industry-leading Club Royal Platform or Club Royal Plus App will receive a €50 reward across all stateroom types.

As with any rewards earned through Club Royal, agents will be able to spend using their Virtual Mastercard. To make Valentine’s even more special, the cruise line is also hosting a flash sale from the 10th – 14th February, gifting guests savings of up to €550 on any sailing departing after 10th March 2023.

The sweetheart incentives come in addition to the existing Wave campaign featuring 3rd and 4th guests for €129, reduced deposits of €99 and savings up to €260.

To find out more, agents can head to www.myclubroyal.co.uk or by speaking to their Royal Caribbean sales team representative.