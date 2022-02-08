Royal Caribbean sees bookings return to pre-Omicron levels

Royal Caribbean Group has seen bookings return to pre-Omicron levels.

The cruise company admitted that Omicron had caused “short-term operational challenges”, which had affected bookings for the first half of 2022.



Jason Liberty, chief executive of Royal Caribbean Group, said he expected 2022 to be a “strong transitional year, as we bring the rest of our fleet back into operations”.

He added, “During 2021, we made significant progress toward our recovery with over 85% of our capacity returning to operations and delivering safe and memorable experiences to approximately 1.3 million guests at record guest satisfaction scores.”

“The timing of Omicron was particularly unfortunate for the first half of 2022 bookings and will likely delay our return to profitability by a few months, we do not expect it to impact our overall recovery trajectory and the strong demand for cruising.”