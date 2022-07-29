Royal Caribbean is Cruising Towards Recovery

Royal Caribbean Group which comprises the cruise lines of Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, reported a steady recovery in its second quarter financial report.

In addition to this, Royal Caribbean is dropping the requirement for pre-embarkation Covid-19 tests for vaccinated guests.

It is effective from 08 August for short cruises only. The cruise line will still require unvaccinated guests to take a test prior to their departure date.

The cruise line rolled out its entire fleet in June, and enjoyed strong booking numbers and occupancy rates, despite its second-quarter net loss of $500 million.

In spite of the loss, total revenues per passenger cruise day reached record levels, up 4% and 5% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

“Consumers’ propensity to travel and cruise remains strong. We continue to see a robust and accelerating demand environment for cruising and onboard spending,” said Jason Liberty, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group.

Bookings in its second quarter were 30% higher than 2019’s second quarter bookings on average. Guests continue to book closer to their embarkation dates. Cancellations are now down, matching pre-pandemic levels, though the price of 2022 cruises is higher than they were before the pandemic.