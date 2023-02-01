Royal Caribbean Premieres ‘Making an Icon: Creating Surfside’

Today, Royal Caribbean International premieres “Making an Icon: Creating Surfside.”

Insights and feedback from adventurers inspired a whole new destination exclusive to Icon of the Seas.

In this new episode, find out why and how the cruise line is bringing to life its first signature neighborhood designed for young families – adults, kids and grandparents alike can take memory-making to the next level and do what they enjoy together without compromise. Introducing Surfside!

Surfside is the ultimate stay-all-day destination. There’s Baby Bay and Splashaway Bay, where kids can get drenched while grownups enjoy the best ocean views at Water’s Edge pool, complete with in-water loungers and islands.

Families will also find an unexpected twist to Royal Caribbean’s signature carousel, which features eight new beach-themed characters chosen by kids for kids, and more ways to play all day like at the arcade, and the climbable Playscape.

To recharge between adventures, the family neighborhood serves up all-new ways to grab kid-approved bites that the whole family can enjoy, like Surfside Eatery, a dedicated family buffet – a first for Royal Caribbean – The Lemon Post, a bar for the whole family with a menu for adults and another for kids; Surfside Bites, a spot for quick bites between adventures; and Pier 7, a new specialty restaurant featuring all-day brunch.

Also debuting on Icon is the first ever three-story, adventure-filled Ultimate Family Townhouse, complete with direct access to Surfside from its private patio. Surfside is set to make a splash!

Watch the full episode here: bit.ly/pr_IconEp5