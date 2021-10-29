Royal Caribbean plans for net-zero emissions by 2050

Royal Caribbean Group has launched a strategy programme to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The “Destination Net Zero” programme includes plans for a net-zero cruise ship by 2035 and increasing the use of alternative fuels.

The group will work as part of the Science-Based target’s initiative which helps companies identify how they can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by using specific goals.

One of these goals includes the delivery of a net-zero cruise ship by 2035. Other plans include new energy-efficient vessels.

The programme also allocates for the use of alternative fuels and continued investment in energy efficiency systems.

The company has already made some moves in this area, including an optimized hull design and system upgrades such as AC chillers utilizing 30 to 40 per cent less energy.

“Project Evolution” will be the cruise industry’s first hybrid-powered ship set to debut in summer 2023.