Royal Caribbean offers new agent incentive for 2022

By Leona Kenny
Royal Caribbean is offering a brand new agent incentive to kick of 2022.

Ireland Club Royal members will receive €50 per booking on all Europe 2022 sailings throughout January (1st – 31st).

This can be earned by registering each booking made through Club Rewards and is in addition to their commission.

2022 marks an exciting year for Royal Caribbean, as Wonder of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, is debuting in Fort Lauderdale, Barcelona and Rome.

Odyssey of the Seas will also be in Europe allowing guests to create unforgettable experiences onboard the cruise ship, dig into delicious dining from around the world, and soak up the sun at a newly designed resort-style pool deck that brings the island vibes poolside.

These two new ships, plus many more, will bring new ways to explore Europe in summer 2022, along with new itineraries and destinations across the region

