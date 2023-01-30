Royal Caribbean Launches New Monthly Training Series for Irish Agents

Royal Caribbean International has launched a brand new monthly webinar series designed to provide in-depth and customised support for its trade partners in the UK and Ireland.

The new “Learn LIVE” webinars will take place at least three times per month, focusing on key knowledge areas, with the potential for a bonus session based on agent feedback.

Kicking off in February and led by the cruise line’s UK Sales Development Managers, the webinars will focus on key topics to make it easier than ever for agents to offer their customers the best holiday experience. Topics will include;

Airwaves: an in-depth run-through of Royal Caribbean’s booking system and how best to use it

All Things Royal: an introduction to the brand with an overview of current offers and activities including campaigns, deals, savings and more

Yet to Cruise: designed for agents who are new to travel, new to cruise, new to Royal Caribbean or those who just want a refresher, in this webinar agents will learn who Royal Caribbean is and its signature holiday experiences

Club Royal or customised webinar: a run-through of the brand’s industry-leading learning and rewards platform, Club Royal, and tips for success or a one-off webinar based on agents’ feedback.

Stuart Byron, director of sales for the UK, Ireland and Spain, said “One of the key pieces of feedback that came from our visits with agents over the last few weeks is a need for more training. These webinars were created to meet this need, alongside our established trade support initiatives, and I’m proud of our team for turning these around so quickly.”

To find out more about the new “Learn LIVE” webinar series, agents should contact their sales representative or visit the Club Royal website.