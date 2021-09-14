News

Royal Caribbean Launches New Instant Booking Bonuses for Agents

Royal Caribbean International has launched a new promotion to celebrate the cruise line’s global return to sailing.

The Instant Booking Bonus will instantly give travel partners up to $200* for all new, fully deposited bookings throughout the month of September made on sailings departing in 2022.

Royal Caribbean is also incentivising consumers to redeem their Future Cruise Certificates (FCCs) with $100 On Board Spend (OBS) per booking.

These booking bonuses are in addition to earned base commissions.

“It’s been an undeniably difficult time for the travel sector, but we are seeing more and more people booking holidays as the months progress,” said Ben Bouldin, vice president of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Royal Caribbean International.

“Cruising is back – and while our fleet steadily continues returning to service, this is just one of the ways we can show our valued trade partners how important they are to our business and thank them for being by our side as we make our global comeback,”

Royal Caribbean is promising more incentives over the coming months.

More information on the Instant Booking Bonus and other promotions and activities can be found at https://www.myclubroyal.co.uk/

