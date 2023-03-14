Royal Caribbean Launches Artist Discovery Programme

Royal Caribbean has launched a new programme to look for up-and-coming artists to display their work on the cruise line’s newest ship, Icon Of The Seas, when it debuts next year.

The ‘Artist Discovery Programme’ aims to find local artists from destinations that Royal Caribbean sails to and celebrate their art by displaying it in front of millions holidaymakers for years to come. The programme will begin in the Caribbean and entrants can submit their work here from now until April 4th.

“The Artist Discovery Program is a project close to our hearts at Royal Caribbean International because the destinations we visit are family. And it’s only fitting that we begin our search for up-and-coming artists who are in the Caribbean; it’s where we got our start more than 50 years ago,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Vacationers want to immerse themselves in the places they visit. This is a way to spotlight the beauty of the local cultures and people in the places they see and enjoy every day on their cruise, beginning with large-scale canvases on a first-of-its-kind adventure – Icon of the Seas.”

Winning artists will receive a grant from Royal Caribbean ranging from $20,000 to more than $100,000. The artists who are chosen for the Caribbean edition of the programme will be commissioned to paint nine large scale murals in highly visible spots throughout Icon Of the Seas. The Murals will be located in the Embarkation area, the Royal promenade and the Suite Sundeck.

Royal Caribbean’s Icon Of The Seas is set to become the largest cruise ship in the world will launch in January 2024. Icon will sail 7 night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations from Miami, year round.