Royal Caribbean Launch New Worldwide e-Brochure for 2021-22

Royal Caribbean has launched a new worldwide e-brochure for 2021 and 2022. The paperless brochure has info on all Royal Caribbean ships and cruise itineraries up to summer 2022.
You can view the copy here.
Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.
