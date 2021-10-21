Royal Caribbean Introduces World Cruise to Visit All 7 Continents

Royal Caribbean International is raising the bar with the debut of its new Ultimate World Cruise.

It will break records as the longest world cruise, with a 274-night adventure that visits all seven continents and covers more than 150 destinations.

The voyage will commence on Dec. 10, 2023, sailing from Miami. The itinerary includes visits to all seven continents stopping at more than 150 destinations across 65 countries. The sailing will wrap up in Miami on Sept. 10, 2024.

Travellers will sail to 57 new destinations exclusive to the cruise itself. Guests can delve deep into many of the world’s breath-taking wonders, from Machu Picchu to the Taj Mahal, and experience distinct cultures at every corner of the world.

Guests ready to traverse the world can book the full Ultimate World Cruise today. They can also choose from any of the four expeditions that will offer a wide range of destinations – America, Asia-Pacific, the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

Bookings for the entire Ultimate World Cruise open today for Diamond and above Crown & Anchor Society members.

Guests interested in booking can call Royal Caribbean’s dedicated phone line for the Ultimate World Cruise or their travel agents.