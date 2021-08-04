Royal Caribbean Guests to Enjoy Extended Season of British Isles Adventures

Royal Caribbean International today, 4 August 2021, announced the extension of its British Isles sailings for Anthem of the Seas through October 2021. Since early July, Anthem has been sailing from Southampton and welcoming thousands of U.K. residents on board. Starting in September, eligible international guests will also be able to set sail from Southampton, subject to the latest travel guidelines from the U.K. government and their country of residence.

Guests on board Anthem’s 5 to 7-night British Isles sailings can experience the perfect mix of British culture and breath taking natural scenery at ports of call such as Liverpool, England; Belfast, Northern Ireland; and Kirkwall and Glasgow, Scotland. Anthem’s extended season is open for bookings today.

“Anthem of the Seas is very popular with U.K. guests, so we have seen excellent demand from families wanting a holiday like no other this summer,” said Ben Bouldin, vice president EMEA, Royal Caribbean International.

“While this marks a positive step forward in the global return of cruise, there are still complexities to navigate when calling at multiple European ports of call from the U.K.”

Holidaymakers can continue to expect the signature Royal Caribbean experience, while cruising with peace of mind. The world’s largest cruise line has made every effort to keep guests, crew and the communities visited safe through a comprehensive, multi-layered set of health and safety measures, which, for cruises from Southampton, include sailing with fully vaccinated crew and guests 18 and older. All guests must provide negative test results before boarding.

Boasting experiences, such as the RipCord by iFly sky diving simulator and the signature FlowRider surf experience, showstopping entertainment that blends art and music with cutting-edge technology, and mouthwatering flavours from all over the world, Anthem is set to wow and delight all ages.