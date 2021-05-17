Royal Caribbean Cancels Mediterranean Sailings Due to Unrest in Israel

Royal Caribbean International will redeploy Odyssey of the Seas from Haifa to Florida due to the current unrest in Israel. The ship was meant to start cruising from the Israeli port of Haifa on June 2, but its sailings have been cancelled due to the escalating situation.

In a statement, Royal Caribbean said: “Due to the unrest in Israel and the region, Odyssey has not been able to complete the preparations required to operate from Haifa, Israel as planned.

Given this and the uncertainty of when things will return to normal, the industry’s newest ship will now spend its inaugural season in Florida.

The cruise line’s change of plans was driven by the safety and well-being of guests, crew and the surrounding communities. Details on Odyssey’s new cruises will be announced at a future date.”

Odyssey’s mich-publicised round-trip itineraries from Haifa were meant to visit the Greek islands as well as Limassol, in Cyprus.

GAME-CHANGING SHIP

Odyssey will be the first Quantum Ultra Class ship to homeport in the region, touting a distinctive new look, an action-packed top deck and a mix of record-holding hits and ground-breaking firsts.

The state-of-the-art ship will come to life with game-changing, technological innovations like the next-generation SeaPlex, which will see the addition of this venue’s first Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade with club-level views of the competition below; a reimagined Adventure Ocean kids program, and the maxed-out Social180 teen lounge with gaming consoles, music, movies and an outdoor wraparound deck with ocean views.

Guests will also enjoy a variety of dining venues, including Teppanyaki, serving East Asian flavours in a traditional Japanese style; and the cruise line’s first Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, which offers rustic Italian dishes with a contemporary flair.

Up top, Odyssey’s vibrant next-level pool deck will feature two open-air, resort-style pools and four whirlpools with shady casitas and hammocks. Also on deck will be several guest favourites, including the FlowRider surf simulator, skydiving with RipCord by iFly, the iconic North Star all-glass observation capsule that boasts 360-degree views from 300 feet above sea level, and robot bartenders at Bionic Bar.