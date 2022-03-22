Royal Caribbean and Levi Roots Launch ‘The Royal Pitch’ for Consortia Members

Today, Royal Caribbean International has launched ‘The Royal Pitch,’ a competition dedicated to consortia members. Travel agents, who are members of a consortia, have the exclusive opportunity to pitch forward-thinking concepts to the cruise line to help grow their business. Those who are successful will win a share of £200,000 to go toward making their ideas a reality.

The winning advisors will be chosen by a panel of experts, including Levi Roots, the entrepreneur who rose to fame by pitching his “Reggae Reggae Sauce” on BBC2’s Dragon’s Den in 2007. Consortia members’ business ideas can encompass anything from creative social marketing campaigns to new technology, and those agents who are shortlisted will pitch in-person to Levi and his fellow judges at a series of live events.

Levi Roots, Founder of Reggae Reggae Sauce

There are four opportunities to enter The Royal Pitch competition over the next 12 months, with the first round kicking off on 1st April, 2022, which opens for entries for four weeks. The first day of in-person pitching and judging will then take place on 8th June, 2022 at Royal Caribbean’s headquarters in Weybridge, Surrey. Three further rounds of entries and live events will then take place before March 2023. To send in their ideas, agents need to submit a video via the Club Royal website that details their creative business proposal and requested investment in under five minutes. At the live final events, the judges will then determine which shortlisted ideas win a share of the total prize.

Levi, founder of Reggae Reggae Sauce Ltd, comments: “I know the difference that investment can make to a business; I went from running a successful market stall in Notting Hill Carnival to a multimillion-pound business. I’m excited to take part in Royal Caribbean’s The Royal Pitch to help support consortia members grow their businesses and boost sales.”

Joining Levi on the panel will be Royal Caribbean’s own vice president of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Ben Bouldin; and director of sales of UK, Ireland and Spain, Stuart Byron. All judges will be looking for the next big idea that’ll genuinely make an impact on their business and drive profitable results for both the travel partner and Royal Caribbean.

Stuart comments: “At Royal Caribbean, we’re continuously innovating to grow and improve our business, and we encourage our partners to do the same. The Royal Pitch is designed to give consortia members another avenue to help grow their business with a big idea they’re passionate about – as well as test out their pitching skills! We’re excited to meet some of the entrants and hear their forward-thinking and ingenious ideas.”

Director of sales of UK, Ireland and Spain, Stuart Byron

More details on Royal Caribbean’s exclusive competition for consortium members and how to enter are available at www.myclubroyal.co.uk.