Royal Caribbean 6-day Flash Sale Kicks off Today

Royal Caribbean International has just announced a 6 -day flash sale, offering up to €550 (plus additional savings & upgrades) on selected Europe 2023 sailings between 16th April to 6th November 2023.

The sale will run for six days for bookings made from Thursday, 3 November until Tuesday, 8 November 2022 on Anthem of the Seas, Odyssey of the Seas, and Symphony of the Seas.

Discounts are automatically applied at check-out. For more information or to book, please speak to your travel advisor or visit: www.royalcaribbean.com/gbr/en/cruises/.

T&Cs included.

