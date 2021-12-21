Rooster Awarded Expanded Visit St. Pete/Clearwater Brief Covering PR and Marketing

Visit St. Pete/Clearwater (VSPC) – the official destination marketing organisation of Pinellas County, Florida – has appointed Rooster as its integrated PR and marketing agency across the UK, Ireland and Scandinavia following a competitive pitch process.

The win, which sees Rooster handling the PR and marketing for VSPC for the next five years, builds on the agency’s successful ten-year partnership with the destination.

Alongside a compelling PR programme, the expanded brief will see Rooster develop and activate a comprehensive calendar of marketing campaigns working with key tour operator, airline, and brand partners. The objective is to ensure VSPC is at the forefront of holidaymakers’ minds as international travel returns.

St Pete/Clearwater

St. Pete/Clearwater is located on the peninsula on Florida’s west coast and is bordered by the Gulf of Mexico to the west and Tampa Bay to the east.

The destination offers 35 miles of award-winning white-sandy beaches, scenic nature trails, culture, and arts. It is home to the new St. Pete Pier, the Dali Museum, independent restaurants, boutique shops and a unique craft beer trail showcasing 40+ local breweries’ fresh artisanal beer.

Both Clearwater Beach and St. Pete Beach have consistently been listed among the top 5 beaches in America, in the annual TripAdvisor Readers’ Choice Awards.

Steve Hayes, VSPC President & CEO, said: “Visit St. Pete/Clearwater has had a long-term presence in the UK, Ireland and Scandinavian markets. We are excited to expand our partnership with the Rooster team to continue our sales and marketing outreach to these important travel markets for our destination.”

James Brooke, Managing Director at Rooster, said: “As one of our longest-standing travel and tourism clients, I couldn’t be prouder to have secured a third five-year contract to build on our PR work and showcase all that VSPC has to offer through an integrated marketing programme.

“As travel to the US reopens, St. Pete/Clearwater is the ideal destination for holiday and sun-starved travellers looking for the best beaches in America, amazing outdoor experiences, a vibrant arts scene, and superb food and drink.”

For more information, visit www.visitstpeteclearwater.com.