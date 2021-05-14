News

Rolls-Royce in Talks with Boeing on Possible New Jet

Rolls-Royce said it’s holding discussions with Boeing about a new aircraft program, lending more weight to rumblings that the US planemaker is stepping up work on an all-new model that would plug a gap in its lineup.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

