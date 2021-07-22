Roger Dow to Leave U.S. Travel Association in Summer 2022

U.S. Travel Association (USTA) CEO Roger Dow has announced that he will step down from the position he’s held for the last 17 years in the summer of 2022.

Dow is one of the best-known figures in the U.S. travel industry, and oversaw the transformation of the USTA into one of the most powerful lobby groups in travel.

Dow has guided U.S. Travel and the broader industry through periods of remarkable growth—marked by 10 consecutive years of expansion from 2009 to 2019.

He has also helped it successfully navigate tremendous challenges—most recently, bringing the travel industry together during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dow is credited with leading the legislation that created Brand USA, the nation’s destination marketing organisation, and developing policies and programs that enabled domestic and international inbound travel to thrive by ensuring an understanding of travel and tourism as a linchpin of the American economy.