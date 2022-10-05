Rod Stewart Extending his Las Vegas Residency into 2023

Rod Stewart is extending his Las Vegas residency with 13 shows next year at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, officials have announced.

Rod Stewart, a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee with a five-decade career, will perform shows in 2023 in May and November.

“Rod Stewart: The Hits” is presented in partnership by Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation Las Vegas. No seat is more than 145 feet from the stage making it an intimate experience.

The setlist includes hits such as ”Baby Jane” “Maggie May,” “Tonight’s the Night,” “Infatuation,” and “Forever Young.”

Tickets are available from this Friday 07 October.