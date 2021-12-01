Robin Shaw appointed new chief executive of Riveria Travel

Robin Shaw has been appointed chief operating officer of Riviera Travel.

He will be responsible for product development, commercial activity and operations at the company.

Former Saga Travel chief executive Shaw has been working in a consultancy capacity since August.

Shaw has previously held senior roles at Royal Caribbean, Avis Europe and Pepsico.

He said: “I am delighted to be joining Riviera Travel on a permanent basis. Riviera is a renowned brand with a great reputation, and I’m looking forward to spearheading a strong operational recovery into next year and beyond.

“Despite all the recent challenges we have ambitious growth plans, both from a cruise and tour operator perspective, which the team and I are determined to deliver.”