Roaring Back! – Safari Hotspot Kenya Set for 1.5 Million Visitors This Year After Covid Recovery

Kenya – one of Africa’s big-three safari destinations along with Tanzania and South Africa – expects nearly 1.5 million tourists to visit the country by the end of this year as global tourism has recovered from its two-year Covid hibernation.

The country is currently hosting the Magical Kenya Tourism Expo – or MKTE – which is credited as being a huge driver of outside interest in the country.

Kenya traditionally attracts most of its visitors from Europe, the Americas, Asia and other African countries.

“MKTE 2022 represents the aspirations of the tourism sector in Kenya and Africa, it shows that the sector is ready to kick off and we are ready for business. This is a great platform to sell Kenya to the global tourism market and we are confident that within these three days, we shall see some interesting developments as we look forward to building on the already existing partnerships between our tourism industry and global players,” Kenya’s Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala told Breaking Travel News.

“As a Ministry, we have been focusing on increasing our country’s value proposition by highlighting its unique offering and culture through events such as MKTE. Earlier in the year, we launched our new strategy that will provide a road map for the sector and will shape the future of Kenya’s tourism industry,” he said.

“As we continue to work towards our vision of a thriving tourism industry, we are determined to support this vital sector by providing an environment that will attract visitors and enable them to connect with the best in local hospitality, culture and heritage,” said Kenya Tourism Board chief executive Betty Radier.

Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, is also due to host – on October 15 – the Africa and Indian Ocean gala ceremony of the World Travel Awards.