Riviera Travel Rejoins CLIA

River cruise operator Riviera Travel is re-joining Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).

The partnership will enhance Riviera’s brand awareness across the UK and Ireland travel trade, including among CLIA’s wider community of cruise lines, travel agents and executive partners.

Riviera Travel offers luxury river cruises across Europe’s main waterways including the Seine, Rhone, Rhine, Danube and Douro. It also operates long-haul cruises on the Mekong and Nile.

Riviera Travel has a dedicated trade team of eight, who offer a wealth of trade-specific initiatives and activities, including fam trips, incentives, and a UK-wide programme of in-person store visits.

Andy Harmer, CLIA UK & Ireland managing director, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Riviera Travel back into the CLIA cruise line family. As a leading, premium brand, which provides guests with fantastic experiences both on and off their ships, they are ideally placed to further capitalise on the interest and demand we’re seeing throughout the industry.

“Riviera Travel’s membership adds to the momentum we are seeing across cruise. We look forward to supporting them as they further enhance their profile.”

Stuart Milan, Riviera Travel channel director, said: “The trade has always been critically important to us, and is so now more than ever. That means it’s the ideal time to re-join CLIA and we’re eagerly anticipating contributing to their events, training initiatives and working groups. We’ve had a fantastic start to the year, with trade sales well above projections, so this caps a particularly positive wave period.”