Riviera Travel Announces Four New Ocean Sailings Across 2023 and 2024

Riviera Travel has launched a brand-new ocean cruise for 2023, and announced three new 2024 ocean cruise departures, all available to book from Thursday 27 October.

New for 2023

An 11-day Icelandic Adventure onboard MS Seaventure

Departing on August 29, 2023, the 11-day Icelandic Adventure comprises seven guided tours and visits including Snæfellsnes Peninsula, Dynjandi Waterfall, Goðafoss Falls and Lake Mývatn, Eastern Fjords drive from Eskifjordur, an overnight in Djupivogur, Heimaey Island drive and Reykjavik city tour, along with scenic cruising along some of Iceland’s most beautiful fjords.

The full-board 10-night sailing will be on the 158-guest MS Seaventure, refurbished in 2019. Seaventure is an expedition-ready ship and can dock at and explore smaller harbours. Seaventure has 80 sea-view cabins with a choice of balcony, panoramic window or porthole. The vessel has an on-board fitness suite, sauna, heated saltwater pool, expedition theatre and library. Prices start from €5298pp.

A 14-day Mediterranean Odyssey onboard the Royal Clipper

Departing on June 7, 2024 the 14-day sailing departs from Rome and calls at Sorrento for Pompeii, Capri, Sicily, Corfu, Kotor and Dubrovnik. It features an overnight stay in Rome with a guided tour before the cruise, and an overnight stay and tour of Venice on the final day. The 227-guest Royal Clipper has five masts and is listed by Guinness World Records as the largest square-rigged ship in service. Prices start from €3799pp.

An 11-day Aegean Odyssey onboard the Star Clipper

An ‘Aegean Odyssey’ voyage on the Star Clipper, which comprises a seven-day sailing, two nights in Istanbul and one night in Athens, with guided tours in both cities. Departing May 30, 2024 guests will also take in Pergamon, Chios, Patmos, Santorini and Monemvasia. The 19th century, four mast Star Clipper has 16 magnificent sails and can house 162 guests with 74 crew. Prices start from €3109pp, with the 2023 departure already almost sold out.

The 11-day French Riviera and Corsica onboard the Star Flyer

Departing from Rome on July 12, 2024 this new itinerary now boasts two overnights in Nice and features the new-for-2024 port of Alghero, Sardinia. Seven-nights onboard the Star Flyer with hotel stays in both Rome and Nice, the itinerary includes one beach stop and nine guided tours including Rome, Portoferraio, Bonifacio, Alghero, Ajaccio, Calvi, St Tropez, Cannes and Nice.

The 16-sail, 162-guest Star Flyer is a reconstruction of a 19th-century, four-masted vessel. It combines age-old design with luxury on-board facilities. Prices start from €3220pp.

All itineraries include return flights and transfers, a full programme of guided tours and visits, all meals onboard the ship, and an expert tour manager’s services.

Katja Hildebrandt, Riviera Travel head of product river and ocean cruise, said: “We’re thrilled to once again be able to offer Tall Ship sailings, as these cruises are always incredibly popular with guests. Their classic itineraries allow passengers to take-in the very best of southern Europe from these exclusively-chartered, stunning 19th century sail-vessels – an experience that can’t be matched.

“The introduction of MS Seaventure on our new Icelandic Adventure is equally exciting, and we’re confident guests will enjoy this bucket-list voyage. This cruise offers the perfect combination of exploration and stunning scenic sailing.”

For more information, visit rivieratravel.co.uk or call 01283 523431.