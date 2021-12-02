Riveria Travel releases 2023 America tours

Riveria Travel has announced its full America 2023 tour programme is now on sale.

Eleven itineraries are on offer, including the USA, Canada and Latin America. The itinerary runs from January to November 2023.

Among the highlights is a 14-day trip to Deep South USA plus Texas tour. This includes

3 nights in New Orleans with a walk through the iconic French quarter.

A trip to Graceland

Stay in Nashville and visit the Country Music Hall of Fame

Guided tour of Houston’s Nasa Space Centre

Other destinations include California, Ecuador and South America including Peru.

A total of 10 itineraries have gone on sale in addition to a Canada tour, which was made available last month.

All America itineraries depart in 2022 and are on sale now. You can check them out here.