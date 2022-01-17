Riveria Travel adds new itineraries to UK list

Riveria Travel has added two new itineraries to its UK list.

The new itineraries include a tour of Northumbrian Coast, Durham and Lindisfarne.

A five-day Edinburgh, St Andrews and the Royal Yacht Britannia tour include a guided tour of Edinburgh and a visit to St Andrew’s.

Both itineraries have five departures running from May to October.

The tour and river cruise operator is set to run more than 100 group journeys this year, across 12 itineraries, from March through December.

Joanne Lynn, head of European product at Riviera Travel, said the new itineraries have been added “to give even more choice and variety” as interest “shows no sign of slowing down”.

“We have been thrilled with the positive feedback we have received, from both the trade and guests, for all of our tour itineraries following their introduction last year.”