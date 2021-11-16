Riveria Cruises launches 2023 river cruise programme

Riviera Cruises has unveiled its 2023 European river cruise programme.

The programme runs from March to November 2023 and features almost 300 cruises, including six sailings for solo travellers.

Destinations include France, Germany, Portugal, Hungary and the Netherlands, with prices including return flights (or Eurostar) on select itineraries, full board and scheduled visits and tours.

Enjoy island hopping and wine tasting

The cruises include several itineraries, the first being the Spanish ports of Douro, Porto and Salamanca. On this cruise, guests will have the opportunity to go on tours of Porto and Salamanca, dinner at a traditional Portuguese quinta (traditional rural property) and visits to Castelo Rodrigo, Mateus Palace Gardens and Lamego. Fares start at £1,569pp.

Another sailing will head to France, stopping off at Burgundy, the River Rhône and Provence. This is an eight-day sailing featuring Lyon, Ares, Avignon and Vienne. There will be a wine tasting in Beaune and excursions to the Ardèche Gorges, Popes’ Palace and the Pont du Gard. Prices start at £1,569pp.

Excursions will be available in every port visited, while sailings also include onboard entertainment such as lectures, port talks, live entertainment and authentic regional menus.

For more information on Riveria Cruises, visit here.