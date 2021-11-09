Richard Fain to step down as Royal Caribbean CEO in 2022

Royal Caribbean Group chief executive Richard Fain is to step down from his position in January after more than 33 years.

Chief Financial Officer. Jason Liberty will succeed him in the role and join the Board of Directors. Fain will step down on January 3, 2022.

The company highlighted Fain’s involvement with Royal Caribbean International’s Sovereign, Voyager and Oasis class vessels right through to Silversea Cruises’ Project Evolution that will deliver the industry’s first hybrid-powered cruise ship in 2023.

Royal said Fain was “a driving force” behind the creation of the Healthy Sail Panel, a group of health experts who established safety and wellness protocols to restore confidence in cruising safety amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fain said: “There are no words to express my admiration and appreciation to the people of the Royal Caribbean Group, who have been the real drivers of our success; and my profound appreciation for the support and guidance of the board of directors during good times and bad throughout this long period of sustained growth.”

He added that the company’s great depth and breadth of leaders and the “positive outlook for our business” meant “this is the appropriate time to step aside and have Jason take over”.