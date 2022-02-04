Richard Cullen of Killiney Travel Announces his Retirement & Sale of Agency

After 48 years of working in the travel industry, Richard Cullen of Killiney Travel announces his retirement and sale of his successful business, Killiney Travel to Brooklyn Travel Ltd.

Richard Cullen started his travel career as a rep for Sunbound Sales in 1974 covering Spain, Italy and what was then known as Yugoslavia. He moved to Aer Lingus Holidays and became General Manager in Marketing before setting up his own travel agency, Killiney Travel in 1995.

Richard Cullen, the early years in travel Richard looks forward to his retirement

Richard Cullen, speaking about the next chapter in his life, shared “I am very much looking forward to spending more time with my wonderful wife Ann, my kids and, of course, with my seven gorgeous grandkids. It’s bittersweet leaving an industry I have loved for so long but with an opportunity to keep the agency open for my fantastic and loyal staff, Elaine, Lisa and Linda and all my fantastic customers, I’m delighted it will be in good hands with Niall”.

Richard with Jeff Collins and John Spollen Richard with Tanya Airey Richard pictured with his wife Ann

Shane Cullen of ITTN said, “While you know him as Richard, he is, of course, my dad. He has been an integral part of the travel trade community for almost five decades. He has always been a gentleman, a big old softie and great fun. I’ve seen him work diligently for his staff and customers over the past two decades and I’m delighted he can pass the keys to Niall, keep the Killiney Travel doors open and take time to enjoy his retirement. I know he’s made lifelong friends across the trade and he’ll share a pint and keep in touch.”

Glasgow based Brooklyn Travel has completed the acquisition of Killiney Travel from Richard Cullen.

Brooklyn Travel, which owns businesses incorporating the brands Canterbury Travel – Stewart Travel Destinology – Villa Select – CruiseKings – Scotland’s Cruise Centre – GolfKings – My Canada Trips and Santa Claus Trips has appointed Niall McDonnell as Managing Director to oversee and manage the newly acquired business.

Speaking about the acquisition, Duncan Wilson (CEO) commented, “we are delighted to further expand the Brooklyn Travel portfolio with the addition of the much-respected Killiney Travel.”

“Richard Cullen has built a successful business over many years and we are delighted to take ownership of a company that we believe has strong potential for growth. This is our first venture into the Irish retail market, and we are excited at the opportunities that exist within the business. Additionally, we are confident that the travel sector will shortly be back to pre-pandemic levels all of which presents exciting times ahead for both Killiney Travel’s customers & staff.”

“The team at Brooklyn Travel have known and worked with Niall for many years, we are confident that his extensive experience and industry knowledge will enable growth and future success for Killiney Travel & Brooklyn Travel in Ireland.”