SEARCH
HomeNewsRichard Branson of Virgin Group to Teach Online Masterclass in Disruptive Entrepreneurship
News

Richard Branson of Virgin Group to Teach Online Masterclass in Disruptive Entrepreneurship

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
20

MasterClass, the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world’s best across a wide range of subjects, announced yesterday that Richard Branson will teach a class on disruptive entrepreneurship.

As one of the most prominent business leaders in the world, Mr Branson will provide members with invaluable insight into harnessing the adventurer’s mindset and how leading with purpose, taking care of your people and an emphasis on entertaining both customers and the world at large can guide them to success.

Mr Branson’s class is now available exclusively on MasterClass, where subscribers get unlimited access to all 150+ instructors with an annual membership.

“Richard has disrupted every industry he’s touched,” said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. “In his class, Richard teaches his approach to building a business and breaking moulds. He will shift members’ perspectives and inspire them to pursue their biggest dreams.”

Through honest reflection and humorous storytelling, Branson will authentically share the inspirations that motivated him, the failures that he grew from and the philosophy that guides him.

“Throughout my life, I’ve been drawn to the impossible business ventures that spark my curiosity,” Mr Branson said. “However, I’ve learned that reaching for the stars requires a daring and disruptive mindset, and I’m delighted to share my personal and professional experiences to help guide the next generation of innovators looking to change the world.” 

Richard Branson is the founder of the Virgin Group—a British multinational venture capital conglomerate that owns more than 400 subsidiary companies in entertainment, retail, travel, hospitality, mobile communications, banking, sports and aerospace.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleAmerican Airlines to Cancel Hundreds of Flights Out of Philadelphia
Next articleSorrento to Impose Fines of up to €500 for Tourists in Swimsuits

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie