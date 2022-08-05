Richard Branson of Virgin Group to Teach Online Masterclass in Disruptive Entrepreneurship

MasterClass, the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world’s best across a wide range of subjects, announced yesterday that Richard Branson will teach a class on disruptive entrepreneurship.

As one of the most prominent business leaders in the world, Mr Branson will provide members with invaluable insight into harnessing the adventurer’s mindset and how leading with purpose, taking care of your people and an emphasis on entertaining both customers and the world at large can guide them to success.

Mr Branson’s class is now available exclusively on MasterClass, where subscribers get unlimited access to all 150+ instructors with an annual membership.

“Richard has disrupted every industry he’s touched,” said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. “In his class, Richard teaches his approach to building a business and breaking moulds. He will shift members’ perspectives and inspire them to pursue their biggest dreams.”

Through honest reflection and humorous storytelling, Branson will authentically share the inspirations that motivated him, the failures that he grew from and the philosophy that guides him.

“Throughout my life, I’ve been drawn to the impossible business ventures that spark my curiosity,” Mr Branson said. “However, I’ve learned that reaching for the stars requires a daring and disruptive mindset, and I’m delighted to share my personal and professional experiences to help guide the next generation of innovators looking to change the world.”

Richard Branson is the founder of the Virgin Group—a British multinational venture capital conglomerate that owns more than 400 subsidiary companies in entertainment, retail, travel, hospitality, mobile communications, banking, sports and aerospace.