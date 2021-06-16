Richard Branson Joins in Celebrations as Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Opens its Doors

Richard Branson has welcomed the opening of the new Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

The Virgin Group founder was the first to arrive at the casino-resort in a parade of classic British cabs where he was welcomed by executives from JC Hospitality, Hilton, Virgin Hotels and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas team members.

The Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will operate as part of Curio Collection by Hilton.

“It was so delightful seeing such energy and excitement in the air as we welcomed the latest Virgin Hotel to the family,” said Sir Richard Branson.

“We celebrated with a fun party, a lot of dancing, and of course, many surprises and delights for our guests. Looking forward to my next visit!”

The party continued at The Theater inside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas with special performances by Mix Master Mike, Flo Rida and Christina Aguilera in front of a sold-out crowd.

Flo Rida made the crowd get on their feet, performing “Low,” “My House,” and “Wild Ones.”

The event was hosted by Mark Shunock, while Branson welcomed GRAMMY Award-winning crooner Christina Aguilera to the stage, who performed smash hits “Lady Marmalade,” “Fighter,” and “Ain’t No Other Man.”