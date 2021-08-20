Revolut Enters Accommodations Booking Industry With Launch of Stays Travel Feature

Digital payment app Revolut has today (20 August) introduced a new accommodations booking tool into the Irish market. Stays, initially launched in the UK market last July, allows users to book their accommodation through the app.

With the new service it is looking to challenge industry stalwarts like Booking.com, TripAdvisor and Trivago.

Revolut’s newest feature is available to all Revolut customers with any kind of plan and is designed to further the company’s ambition to built a platform “for all things money in one place.”

The new in-app capability will allow users to browse and book all from within the Revolut app, but also with up to 10 per cent instant cashback. It won’t charge booking fees (although listed accommodation providers may do so).

The fintech platform has more than 16 million customers worldwide, including 1.5 million in Ireland.

The company said that in 2019 its Irish users spent – on average – €215 on accommodation and €131 on flights.

A suite of travel features

Revolut already has a suite of travel features, including worldwide travel insurance, flight delay and lost baggage insurance, unlimited fee-free FX on currency exchanges or transactions abroad, missed event and ticket cover and accidental damage or theft cover on items up to €2,500, including phones and personal gadgets lost or stolen abroad.

Marsel Nikaj, Head of Savings and Lifestyle at Revolut, said: “As the world begins to cautiously open up, we know Irish users are desperate to get away whenever they can.

“We’ve built Stays to make it easy for people to find and book their perfect break in their ideal destination.

“After 18 months of endless restrictions and lockdowns, we want to give people more and make their money travel further.

“Revolut is becoming the go-to app for travel, giving you more.”

Future Plans

Stays is available to Revolut customers in Ireland from today and offers accommodation options across the globe with options ranging from bargain B&Bs to unique, luxury lodges.

Revolut’s long-term view is to add more useful travel related products (flights, car hire, travel experiences) – making it the go-to destination for all travel decisions.